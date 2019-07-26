EPS for The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Expected At $0.02; CHR HANSEN HLDG A/S SPONSORED ADR DENMA (CHYHY) Sellers Decreased By 30.37% Their Shorts

Analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 8.JYNT’s profit would be $275,706 giving it 254.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, The Joint Corp.’s analysts see -71.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 215,808 shares traded. The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has risen 148.32% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 143.89% the S&P500. Some Historical JYNT News: 10/05/2018 – JOINT CORP JYNT.O – MANAGEMENT REITERATES ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Joint Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JYNT); 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Joint 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/05/2018 – JOINT CORP HOLDER GLENHILL ADVISORS CUTS STAKE TO 3.8%; 08/03/2018 – Joint 4Q Rev $6.93M; 08/03/2018 – Joint 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 09/04/2018 – THE JOINT CORP. BUYS CLINIC IN SAN DIEGO; 08/03/2018 JOINT CORP JYNT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $31 MLN TO $32 MLN; 08/03/2018 – JOINT CORP JYNT.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

CHR HANSEN HLDG A/S SPONSORED ADR DENMA (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had a decrease of 30.37% in short interest. CHYHY’s SI was 14,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 30.37% from 21,400 shares previously. With 32,000 avg volume, 1 days are for CHR HANSEN HLDG A/S SPONSORED ADR DENMA (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)’s short sellers to cover CHYHY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 15,342 shares traded. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. The company has market cap of $11.85 billion. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment produces and sells various cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that determine the taste, flavor, color, texture, safety, preservation, nutritional value, and health benefits of various consumer products in the food industry, primarily in the dairy industry. It has a 22.3 P/E ratio. The Health & Nutrition segment produces and sells products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries.

Among 5 analysts covering The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Joint had 6 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Lake Street on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. FBR Capital initiated The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 8.