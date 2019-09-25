EPS for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Expected At $2.02; Last Week Bruker (BRKR) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Bruker has $57 highest and $32 lowest target. $53.14’s average target is 23.35% above currents $43.08 stock price. Bruker had 12 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 15 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21. BTIG Research maintained Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) rating on Friday, June 21. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $57 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies maintained Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. See Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report $2.02 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.54% from last quarter’s $1.97 EPS. THG’s profit would be $79.89 million giving it 16.77 P/E if the $2.02 EPS is correct. After having $1.88 EPS previously, The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s analysts see 7.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.52. About 63,425 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 09/05/2018 – The Hanover recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.66 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It has a 35.93 P/E ratio. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions.

More notable recent Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bruker (BRKR) Introduces the nanoIR3-s Broadband System – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bruker (BRKR) Releases JPK NanoWizard 4 XP Bio-AFM System – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bruker launches new spectroscopy system – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

The stock increased 1.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 249,768 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 14/03/2018 – BRUKER – APPOINTED GERALD HERMAN TO SERVE AS CO’S INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 17; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING FOR A NEW USE OF THE BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF CANDIDA AURIS; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires NanoIR Company Anasys Instruments; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR); 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as Pres of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires nanolR Company Anasys Instruments; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q EPS 17c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold Bruker Corporation shares while 67 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 101.18 million shares or 1.00% less from 102.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life accumulated 0.03% or 2,401 shares. Grp Inc reported 2,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Comm Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 10,340 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Sensato Lc holds 154,854 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc has 0.03% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 1,092 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Company owns 6,355 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Pnc reported 0% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 734,639 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Co invested in 58,827 shares. Principal Fincl reported 15,322 shares. First Trust L P stated it has 830,819 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 230,817 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 150,615 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.58M are held by State Street.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 535 shares. Haverford Trust owns 7,333 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “The Hanover Enters Vermont Personal Lines Insurance Market – GuruFocus.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.