EPS for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Expected At $2.02; Heska (HSKA) Shorts Increased By 14.62%

Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report $2.02 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.54% from last quarter’s $1.97 EPS. THG’s profit would be $79.90M giving it 16.42 P/E if the $2.02 EPS is correct. After having $1.88 EPS previously, The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s analysts see 7.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $132.68. About 31,399 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 30/04/2018 – Forbes Insights and The Hanover Find Less Than Half of Small Business Owners Spend Sufficient Time Assessing Their Insurance Ne

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) had an increase of 14.62% in short interest. HSKA’s SI was 690,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 14.62% from 602,000 shares previously. With 87,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s short sellers to cover HSKA’s short positions. The SI to Heska Corporation’s float is 10.1%. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 7,034 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 17.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 16/05/2018 – Heska at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Heska; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – VETERINARY MARKET INDICATORS CONTINUE TO POINT TOWARDS BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Heska Names Jason Aroesty Executive VP, International Diagnostics; 04/05/2018 – Heska 1Q Rev $32.8M; 15/05/2018 – MBio Diagnostics Announces a License and Development Partnership with Heska for the Veterinary Market; 30/04/2018 – Heska Names EVP, International Diagnostics, to Accelerate International Expansion; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 4.5% Position in Heska; 10/04/2018 – Heska Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – Heska Confirms Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 3, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.87, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold Heska Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.86 million shares or 96.47% more from 6.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 33,671 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has 3,300 shares. Glenmede Co Na has 19 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) or 251 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) or 20,474 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). D E Shaw & owns 8,758 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,263 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 2,651 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 37,814 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 5,448 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 74 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bank & Tru has 0% invested in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA). Bessemer Group Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,800 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Among 2 analysts covering Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Heska has $7500 highest and $6800 lowest target. $71.50’s average target is 3.62% above currents $69 stock price. Heska had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Canaccord Genuity.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $537.96 million. It operates through two divisions, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. It has a 235.49 P/E ratio. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $73,790 activity. Humphrey Scott also bought $73,790 worth of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,333 are held by Haverford Co. Captrust Advisors invested 0% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).