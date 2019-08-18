EPS for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Expected At $0.22; VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES COM CAN (VSBGF) Shorts Increased By 13.04%

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 18.52% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. HAIN’s profit would be $22.91 million giving it 24.70 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M

VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP COM CAN (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) had an increase of 13.04% in short interest. VSBGF’s SI was 2,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.04% from 2,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.2502 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.

Among 5 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hain Celestial has $35 highest and $19 lowest target. $24.40’s average target is 12.24% above currents $21.74 stock price. Hain Celestial had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. $47.34M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Welling Glenn W. on Friday, May 17. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.00 million shares worth $47.34 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,250 are held by Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 9,300 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 12,150 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 78,925 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 4,157 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Raymond James & Associate accumulated 55,860 shares. Permian Prtn Limited Partnership owns 2.10 million shares. Holt Capital Advsr Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners L P holds 29,015 shares. First Foundation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Geode Capital Management Lc invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.12% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 48 shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Hain Celestial Group Stock Jumped 11% Today – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp., through its subsidiary VSBLTY, Inc. engages in the commercialization of digital display and intelligent analytics. The company has market cap of $19.07 million. It provides various solutions for retailers and out of home digital signage networks to deliver interactive engagement and intelligence through the measurement of various elements of the customer engagement. It currently has negative earnings. The firm employs its proprietary software as a service model for its subscription customers.