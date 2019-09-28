EPS for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) Expected At $1.39; Whirlpool (WHR) Shorts Increased By 10.42%

Analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report $1.39 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.59 EPS change or 73.75% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. GBX’s profit would be $45.15 million giving it 5.38 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 56.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 239,021 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) had an increase of 10.42% in short interest. WHR’s SI was 4.11M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.42% from 3.72M shares previously. With 744,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)’s short sellers to cover WHR’s short positions. The SI to Whirlpool Corporation’s float is 6.65%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 907,435 shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $162.50’s average target is 4.50% above currents $155.5 stock price. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy” on Friday, May 10. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Thursday, June 6 to “Overweight” rating.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.88 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Whirlpool Stock Nears New High After Upgrade – Schaeffers Research” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool on watch after KeyBanc warning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Major Averages Nearly Recover From Impeachment Slump – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool unloads Naples plant – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 32,015 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Coastline Tru Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Savant Cap Limited Liability holds 2,244 shares. Voya holds 0.01% or 28,941 shares. 1,550 are held by Davenport Llc. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 35,005 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Alberta owns 6,300 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.49% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 945 shares. Northern Tru holds 751,814 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Lvm Cap Ltd Mi invested in 1,425 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 911 shares or 0% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 12,215 shares.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GBX) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Greenbrier names top exec new president – Portland Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “KeyBanc Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lack Of Railcar Demand In Spotlight At Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $972.56 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. It has a 14.86 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and makes railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na invested in 226 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4,539 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 215,830 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp has invested 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Citigroup reported 25,015 shares. Axa holds 8,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 182,112 are held by Millennium Management Lc. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 25,349 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 140,479 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4.78M shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 11,013 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.