EPS for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) Expected At $1.39; Cinemark Holdings Cinemark Holdings Comm (CNK) Shorts Decreased By 16.98%

Analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report $1.39 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.59 EPS change or 73.75% from last quarter's $0.8 EPS. GBX's profit would be $45.15M giving it 5.30 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.'s analysts see 56.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) had a decrease of 16.98% in short interest. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. It has a 22.08 P/E ratio. As of August 10, 2017, the firm operated 529 theatres and 5,926 screens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $957.58 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. It has a 14.63 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and makes railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars.