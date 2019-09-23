EPS for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Expected At $5.53; Raffles Associates LP Has Cut Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stake

Raffles Associates Lp decreased Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) stake by 10.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC)’s stock rose 15.99%. The Raffles Associates Lp holds 127,674 shares with $3.79M value, down from 142,024 last quarter. Napco Sec Technologies Inc now has $532.16 million valuation. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 220,040 shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.85 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Cap Limited Liability Company reported 186,795 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks accumulated 73,989 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tegean Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 9% or 50,000 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 43,214 were reported by Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Com. Amica Mutual invested in 0.37% or 14,421 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 9,780 shares. Sol Capital Management Co has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tikvah Mgmt Ltd holds 3.52% or 60,591 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Llc reported 1,150 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) invested in 79,335 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 87,428 were reported by Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Co. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc holds 4,801 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 18.72% above currents $213.74 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16.

Among 2 analysts covering NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NAPCO Security Technologies has $36 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 19.79% above currents $28.8 stock price. NAPCO Security Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 4. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Imperial Capital with “Buy”.