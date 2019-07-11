EPS for The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) Expected At $0.66; Primeenergy Resources (PNRG) SI Increased By 225%

Primeenergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) had an increase of 225% in short interest. PNRG’s SI was 1,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 225% from 400 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Primeenergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)’s short sellers to cover PNRG’s short positions. The SI to Primeenergy Resources Corporation’s float is 0.33%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $125.93. About 203 shares traded. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) has risen 244.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 240.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PNRG News: 18/05/2018 – PRIMEENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $28.5 MLN VS $20.5 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ PrimeEnergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNRG); 18/05/2018 – PrimeEnergy 1Q Rev $28.5M; 18/05/2018 – PrimeEnergy 1Q EPS $1.14; 18/05/2018 – PRIMEENERGY CORP – QTRLY SHR $ 1.14; 17/04/2018 PrimeEnergy Corporation Announces Yearend Drilling and Financial Results

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. GEO’s profit would be $79.99M giving it 7.23 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, The GEO Group, Inc.’s analysts see -1.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.91% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 1.36M shares traded or 94.57% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN

The GEO Group, Inc. is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. GEO is the world's leading well-known provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with activities in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It has a 15.28 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. The GEO Group had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 15.

