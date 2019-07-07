EPS for The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) Expected At $0.67; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Cut World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stake

Analysts expect The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report $0.67 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.06% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. FBMS’s profit would be $11.39 million giving it 11.47 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, The First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 6.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 28,190 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 6.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) stake by 55.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 293,114 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE)’s stock declined 7.93%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 233,172 shares with $20.24 million value, down from 526,286 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc now has $5.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 708,702 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M

More notable recent The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 116% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tredegar Corporation (TG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The First, A National Banking Association that provides commercial and retail banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $522.54 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts; time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 17.5 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, and secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold The First Bancshares, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 3,110 shares. Forest Hill Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 89,945 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs owns 7,633 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp reported 13,104 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 96,536 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 32,158 shares. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 0.14% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 113,927 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com holds 25,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management L P holds 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 8,702 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 12,130 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 578,796 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,660 shares. Banc Funds Ltd reported 509,778 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.89 million activity. Barrios George A. sold 60,000 shares worth $4.89 million.

Among 3 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Wrestling had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) rating on Tuesday, March 26. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wolfe Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, June 21. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of WWE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 121.43% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 40 shares to 266 valued at $80.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 70,267 shares and now owns 103,627 shares. Perspecta Inc was raised too.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WWE Goes Back To The ‘Attitude Era’ To Try And Freshen Up Sagging TV Ratings – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big WWE Option Trader Betting Against A Rebound – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 56,937 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 32,566 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 1,000 are owned by North Star Management Corp. Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 278 shares. Eaton Vance has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 12,461 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 322 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 170 shares. Moreover, Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). First Manhattan invested in 0.01% or 23,101 shares. Arrow Finance Corp stated it has 200 shares. 562 are owned by Kwmg Ltd Liability Company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 11,245 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).