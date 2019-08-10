EPS for The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Expected At $0.50; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lowered By $1.69 Million Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 3.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 21,087 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 587,661 shares with $47.48M value, down from 608,748 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $307.73B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

Analysts expect The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 19 before the open.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 18.03% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. EL’s profit would be $187.86 million giving it 91.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.55 EPS previously, The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s analysts see -67.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) stake by 24,834 shares to 26,914 valued at $798,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingevity Corp stake by 10,980 shares and now owns 24,209 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.51 million shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 1,075 shares in its portfolio. Ws Lllp accumulated 71,641 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,820 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 62,614 shares. Argyle Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peoples Fin Svcs reported 70,981 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc accumulated 0.2% or 220,346 shares. 75,206 are owned by Dorsey Whitney Lc. Lathrop Inv Management holds 3.08% or 128,211 shares in its portfolio. 755,454 are held by Mackenzie Fincl. Van Strum Towne Inc invested in 34,795 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 168,448 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 47,863 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Ltd has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 23 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. HSBC maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.99 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 37.62 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $175’s average target is -4.69% below currents $183.61 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EL in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 19. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating.

