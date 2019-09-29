EPS for The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Expected At $0.52; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. ENSG’s profit would be $27.76 million giving it 22.49 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, The Ensign Group, Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 262,486 shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 122.33% above currents $3 stock price. Acorda Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was downgraded by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by Wedbush. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. See Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $12.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 12.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $144.32 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. It has a 25.13 P/E ratio. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment provides a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services comprising daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

