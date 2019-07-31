EPS for The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Expected At $0.10; Old Republic International (ORI) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report $0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. DSGX’s profit would be $8.39M giving it 90.75 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 108,005 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Old Republic International Corp (ORI) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 158 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 124 sold and reduced their stakes in Old Republic International Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 217.43 million shares, down from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Old Republic International Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 103 Increased: 110 New Position: 48.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.47 million for 11.40 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year's $0.56 per share. ORI's profit will be $151.47 million for 11.40 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc holds 6.36% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation for 398,574 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Llc owns 93,226 shares or 4.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Returns Management Llc has 3.31% invested in the company for 295,673 shares. The New York-based Hamlin Capital Management Llc has invested 3.18% in the stock. Alleghany Corp De, a New York-based fund reported 3.08 million shares.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.90 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 9.22 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.79. About 1.88 million shares traded or 43.76% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Descartes ShipRushâ„¢ Ecommerce Shipping Solution Now Offers Full LTL Freight Support – Nasdaq" on July 30, 2019

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The company's network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 90.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

Among 5 analysts covering Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Descartes had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by IBC. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. TD Securities maintained the shares of DSGX in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7.