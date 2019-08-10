EPS for The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Expected At $0.14; Shorts at Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Lowered By 8.09%

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) to report $0.14 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. T_DSG’s profit would be $11.78M giving it 82.41 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 123,849 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) had a decrease of 8.09% in short interest. DNKN’s SI was 4.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.09% from 4.63 million shares previously. With 684,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)’s short sellers to cover DNKN’s short positions. The SI to Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s float is 5.18%. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 596,522 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The Descartes Systems Group Incâ€™s (TSE:DSG) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hammond Manufacturing Company Limitedâ€™s (TSE:HMM.A) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Theglobeandmail.com published: “Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A stock that has delivered strong returns along with downside protection – The Globe and Mail” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:2689) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Leeport (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:387) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.88 billion. The company's network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 115.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.79 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 29.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Inc owns 367,692 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,371 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fin Architects Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 70 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 118 are held by Van Eck Associate Corp. Brookstone Management holds 6,697 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% or 9,352 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 155,858 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 4,271 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs owns 62,007 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 6,666 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 825 shares. Waterfront Partners Limited Com stated it has 10,000 shares.