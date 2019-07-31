EPS for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Expected At $3.16; Last Week Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Petrofac Ltd (LON:PFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Petrofac Ltd had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 1 by HSBC. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and GBX 500 target in Monday, February 11 report. See Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) latest ratings:

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $3.16 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 5.33% from last quarter's $3 EPS. COO's profit would be $156.38M giving it 26.70 P/E if the $3.16 EPS is correct. After having $2.94 EPS previously, The Cooper Companies, Inc.'s analysts see 7.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $337.46. About 158,686 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Stephens. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 6.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.70 billion. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. It has a 39.64 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

The stock increased 1.11% or GBX 4.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 419.7. About 1.10 million shares traded. Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.