EPS for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Expected At $3.16; C&F Financial (CFFI) Shorts Raised By 14.36%

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $3.16 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 5.33% from last quarter’s $3 EPS. COO’s profit would be $156.38 million giving it 26.95 P/E if the $3.16 EPS is correct. After having $2.94 EPS previously, The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 7.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $340.69. About 113,008 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) had an increase of 14.36% in short interest. CFFI’s SI was 23,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.36% from 20,200 shares previously. With 6,100 avg volume, 4 days are for C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI)’s short sellers to cover CFFI’s short positions. The SI to C&F Financial Corporation’s float is 0.7%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 1,617 shares traded. C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has declined 12.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFI News: 24/04/2018 – CF Real Estate Services Expands in Markets Across Texas; 17/04/2018 – C&F FINANCIAL CORP CFFI.O SAYS THOMAS F. CHERRY APPOINTED CEO AND PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – ACER: Fort C.F. Smith Visitor Center Grand Opening 10:00 am-4:00 pm; 30/05/2018 – ContraFect to Present New Data on CF-301 (exebacase) and Lysins Targeting Gram-Negative Pathogens at ASM Microbe 2018; 11/04/2018 – ContraFect to Present CF-301 Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID); 04/04/2018 – PTI GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR TRIPLE COMBINATION PROGRAM IN CF; 17/04/2018 – ACER: Arlington’s Newest History Resource: Fort C.F. Smith Visitor Center; 16/05/2018 – Legion M Launches Its Latest Reg CF Campaign Exactly Two Years After Pioneering Equity Crowdfunding in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK NAMES PAVLOS PAPAGEORGIOU AS CF; 20/04/2018 – StartEngine and PrimeTrust Announce First Reg CF Crypto Escrow

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $188.24 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. It has a 10.13 P/E ratio. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

More notable recent C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does C&F Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CFFI) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Be Disappointed With Their 44% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Shares In C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “C&F Financial Corporation Announces New Financial Centers Nasdaq:CFFI – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “C&F Financial Corporation Announces Net Income for First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold C&F Financial Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 1.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,609 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 15,045 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 9,150 shares. 5,937 are held by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 0% or 24,313 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Ameritas Invest Incorporated reported 251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc has 600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,875 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 457 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $330 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Hold” rating and $302 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% or 2,523 shares in its portfolio. Melvin Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 275,000 shares. Element Management Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 9,943 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 2,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 160,766 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.25% or 88,815 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs stated it has 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 196,995 shares. First Tru L P owns 174,060 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 3,327 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 405,037 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Com L L C has invested 0.15% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Putnam Invests Limited holds 315,205 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.