EPS for The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) Expected At $0.10; Euclidean Technologies Management Boosted Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding

Analysts expect The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) to report $0.10 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. TCS’s profit would be $4.92 million giving it 11.00 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, The Container Store Group, Inc.’s analysts see -225.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 20,841 shares traded. The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) has declined 7.70% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TCS News: 05/04/2018 – CPSC: MIZCO SOLD RECALLED CHARGING STATIONS AT CONTAINER STORE; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC TCS.N FY SHR VIEW $0.42, REV VIEW $884.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – ISSUES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF FLAT TO UP 1%; 05/04/2018 – Mizco International Recalls Power Bank Charging Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold at The Container Store; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF $880 TO $890 MLN; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 23C; 21/04/2018 – DJ The Container Store Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCS); 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q EPS 18C; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE SEES FY EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 42C; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 32.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc acquired 10,603 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 43,303 shares with $2.06 million value, up from 32,700 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $16.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 577,320 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $216.63 million. The firm operates through two divisions, The Container Store and Elfa. It has a 8.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold The Container Store Group, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 3.90% more from 37.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,791 shares. Hsbc Public accumulated 16,085 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 106 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co holds 80,604 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). California Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 833,086 shares. Legal General Gru Plc reported 2,534 shares. 161,497 were reported by Prudential Inc. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 12,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0% in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). Amer Intll Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 1,542 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc accumulated 10,584 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -0.75% below currents $55.63 stock price. Western Digital had 23 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, September 4. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Longbow. Citigroup maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $5900 target. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Sell” rating by Benchmark on Friday, September 6. Wells Fargo maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. Bank of America maintained the shares of WDC in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was downgraded by Benchmark. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1.47 million shares. Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated owns 8,778 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 133,671 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 675,431 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 37 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1.10M shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 721 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated invested in 9.98M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 41,516 shares. Hudock Cap Group Lc owns 2,396 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 388,675 shares. Hrt Lc has invested 0.09% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). State Street has 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). California-based Ipg Invest Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hap Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.91% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

