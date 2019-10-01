EPS for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Expected At $0.56; AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES A (QRNNF) Shorts Lowered By 0.31%

Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report $0.56 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.45% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. KO’s profit would be $2.39B giving it 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, The Coca-Cola Company’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019

AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES A (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) had a decrease of 0.31% in short interest. QRNNF’s SI was 3.52 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.31% from 3.53M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 35177 days are for AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES A (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)’s short sellers to cover QRNNF’s short positions. It closed at $4.08 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. The company has market cap of $8.10 billion. It transports various commodities, such as mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns and cities, as well as coal and iron ore. It has a 23.05 P/E ratio. The firm also operates and manages the Central Queensland Coal Network that consists of 2,670 kilometers of track network; and provides various specialist services in rail design, engineering, construction, management, and maintenance, as well as offers supply chain solutions.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, makes and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $231.95 billion. The firm primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. It has a 33.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold The Coca-Cola Company shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wills Group Incorporated holds 10,854 shares. Hendley & owns 14,010 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Company reported 3,115 shares stake. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mngmt invested in 108,630 shares. Fil holds 0.23% or 3.05M shares. Stearns Serv Gru reported 16,598 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Timber Hill Ltd owns 12,800 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 3.34% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Weiss Asset Management L P reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company has 48,456 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 149,976 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited accumulated 0.54% or 73,373 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 95,949 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc owns 10,814 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Limited has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 2.45% above currents $54.24 stock price. Coca-Cola had 14 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $52 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KO in report on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6000 target.