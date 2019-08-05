EPS for The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) Expected At $0.17; Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (FGP) Shorts Down By 0.7%

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) had a decrease of 0.7% in short interest. FGP’s SI was 1.51 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.7% from 1.52M shares previously. With 176,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP)’s short sellers to cover FGP’s short positions. The SI to Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s float is 2.21%. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.0356 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7444. About 127,404 shares traded. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has declined 72.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FGP News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 14/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP-ON MAY 14, FERRELLGAS, L.P., PARTNERSHIP OF CO EXECUTED A SEVENTH AMENDMENT TO ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces Extension of Upsized Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility; 08/03/2018 Ferrellgas 2Q Rev $755.2M; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS 2Q REV. $755.2M, EST. $704.0M; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – WORKING TO CLOSE ON A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION OF ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS EXPECTS LITTLE TO NO IMPACT FROM FERC REVIS; 07/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 M Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS EXPECTS LITTLE TO NO IMPACT FROM FERC POLICY

Analysts expect The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 75.71% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. PLCE’s profit would be $2.69 million giving it 126.54 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, The Children's Place, Inc.’s analysts see -52.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.97% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 392,685 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.92 BLN TO $1.935 BLN; 17/05/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Announces $125M Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 12% Operating Margin and $12 in EPS by End 2020; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Loss/Shr 57c; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Might Better Off With a Bigger Dividend, Fewer Buybacks — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place: 10% off sale — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 2.36 million shares or 41.56% less from 4.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) for 20,152 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) for 4,000 shares. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 172,310 shares. 408 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 598 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) for 29,413 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Co accumulated 46,881 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 4,000 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc holds 100 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 24,600 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo stated it has 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP).

More notable recent Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ferrellgas Partners Earnings: A Preview – Benzinga” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $72.32 million. It operates in two divisions: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is The Children’s Place, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PLCE, LECO, DGX – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Know Ahead of Xcel Brands (XELB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Office Depot (ODP) Looks Just Ahead of Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It has a 19.08 P/E ratio. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.