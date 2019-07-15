EPS for The Chemours Company (CC) Expected At $1.07; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Has 1.41 Sentiment

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 99 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 70 reduced and sold positions in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 84.72 million shares, down from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 51 Increased: 63 New Position: 36.

Analysts expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to report $1.07 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.64 EPS change or 37.43% from last quarter’s $1.71 EPS. CC’s profit would be $175.51 million giving it 4.52 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, The Chemours Company’s analysts see 69.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 1.46M shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 53.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED $1.7 BLN TO $1.85 BLN RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Chemours Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHEMOURS REITERATES YEAR EARNINGS WILL BE AT HIGH END OF RANGE; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS SEES 2018 ADJ EPS AT HIGH END OF $4.95-$5.60 RANGE; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS SAYS HAS FULL CONFIDENCE IN ACHIEVING 2020 GOALS; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF $4.95 TO $5.60; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – NEW TERM LOANS WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2025 & LOANS UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2023; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Chemours’ New Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 30/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – SIGNED A DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENT WITH ARKEMA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF XP40 (R-449A) IN EUROPEAN UNION; 03/05/2018 – Chemours 1Q Adj EPS $1.41

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 766 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) for 6,712 shares.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.36 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Among 7 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chemours had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Jefferies maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rating on Thursday, March 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $51 target. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Monday, April 15 to “Buy”. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of CC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $40 target.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. The firm is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders.

Analysts await Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ARI’s profit will be $59.96 million for 10.61 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 8.76% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. for 210,000 shares. Beck Capital Management Llc owns 171,231 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc has 1.23% invested in the company for 86,795 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 1.01% in the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 5.92 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 352,665 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) has risen 2.25% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS