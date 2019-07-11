EPS for The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Expected At $0.82; Parke Bancorp (PKBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.8

Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 27 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 15 trimmed and sold positions in Parke Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 3.51 million shares, up from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Parke Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report $0.82 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 26.15% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. CAKE’s profit would be $37.08M giving it 12.90 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s analysts see 32.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 349,032 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Keith Carango President of Bakery Unit; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue of About $3B; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%; 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 4,587 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. for 220,865 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 161,823 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.59% invested in the company for 437,056 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Co has invested 0.3% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,591 shares.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $254.26 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,786 activity. Another trade for 126 shares valued at $5,853 was bought by CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L. Shares for $9,502 were bought by PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE on Monday, February 25. MINDEL LAURENCE B bought 1,500 shares worth $74,461. Ames Edie A bought $46,970 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Monday, February 25.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It has a 19.43 P/E ratio. As of December 19, 2017, it operated 214 casual dining restaurants, including 199 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 2 restaurants under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 18 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Among 6 analysts covering Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cheesecake Factory had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $48 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell” rating. Bank of America maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Maxim Group maintained the shares of CAKE in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”.

