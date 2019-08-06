EPS for The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) Expected At $0.34; Segall Bryant & Hamill Increased By $322,758 Its Allegiant Travel Co Com (ALGT) Stake

Analysts expect The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. BKE’s profit would be $16.73 million giving it 15.00 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, The Buckle, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 120,182 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q EPS 87c; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q Net $42M; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3% VS. EST. UNCHANGED :BKE US; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Allegiant Travel Co Com (ALGT) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc acquired 2,502 shares as Allegiant Travel Co Com (ALGT)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 101,761 shares with $13.18M value, up from 99,259 last quarter. Allegiant Travel Co Com now has $2.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $146.04. About 28,556 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 25/04/2018 – ALGT: SEES COMPLETING FINANCING IN 2Q FOR SUNSEEKER RESORT; 25/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on Allegiant Travel Co; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – LOAD FACTOR FOR FEB 2018 84.4% VS 81.6% LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – Rep. Crist: CRIST DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY FOR ALLEGIANT, FAA REFORMS; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With Intl Brotherhood of Teamsters; 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS BOOKINGS HAVE RECOVERED TO NEAR NORMAL; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Company First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Cohen: Congressman Cohen Writes Transportation Secretary about Allegiant Air Report; 16/04/2018 – Teamsters: Statement By Capt. David Bourne On “60 Minutes” Segment Regarding Allegiant Air

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Tivo Corp stake by 437,474 shares to 1.89 million valued at $17.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG) stake by 30,879 shares and now owns 430,741 shares. Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 27,667 shares. Panagora Asset reported 325 shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc holds 640,318 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2,153 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 8,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 33,357 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 4,334 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 1,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 8,733 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 26,614 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 107,450 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap has 6,201 shares. Missouri-based Commerce Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact Allegiant Travel Company’s (NASDAQ:ALGT) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Pieces: IYC Could Be Worth $239 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Allegiant Travel had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, July 16. Imperial Capital maintained Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $162 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $13200 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 23 by Sidoti. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of ALGT in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold The Buckle, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 40,913 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Com has 92,612 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Rk Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 116,643 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 109,300 shares or 0% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 19,606 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hikari Pwr accumulated 11,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Euclidean Techs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 378,702 shares. 115,361 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Happy With The Buckle, Inc.’s (NYSE:BKE) Performance Lately? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.