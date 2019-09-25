EPS for The Brink's Company (BCO) Expected At $1.13; Last Week Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Analysts

Analysts expect The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report $1.13 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 24.18% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. BCO’s profit would be $56.50M giving it 18.33 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, The Brink's Company’s analysts see 34.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 375,845 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 63C; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N QTRLY REVENUE $879 MLN , UP 12%

Among 4 analysts covering Intertek Group PLC (LON:ITRK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Intertek Group PLC has GBX 5700 highest and GBX 4900 lowest target. GBX 5160’s average target is -3.62% below currents GBX 5354 stock price. Intertek Group PLC had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) on Friday, August 16 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and GBX 5250 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ITRK in report on Wednesday, May 29 with “Buy” rating. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) on Friday, May 24 with “Hold” rating. See Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold The Brink's Company shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.01% or 92,200 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 8,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advsr Limited reported 15,383 shares. Brahman Cap Corporation has 4.33% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 560,868 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.03% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Stevens Capital Mngmt L P stated it has 3,901 shares. Moreover, Atika Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.75% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Waddell And Reed invested in 1.04M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,845 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Synovus Fin reported 36 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Jefferies Gp Limited Com stated it has 4,368 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 446,205 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 7,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Brinks Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:BCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock has $10500 highest and $10500 lowest target. $105’s average target is 26.72% above currents $82.86 stock price. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since July 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, September 4. The stock of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, July 25.

The BrinkÂ’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management services, and other security-related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. The firm offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation services, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It has a 53.42 P/E ratio. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, integrated check and cash processing services, and check imaging services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services.

The stock decreased 1.62% or GBX 88 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5354. About 27,356 shares traded. Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intertek Group Plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of 8.58 billion GBP. It operates in three divisions: Products, Trade, and Resources. It has a 29.89 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, and inspection and certification services , including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification services.