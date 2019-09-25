EPS for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Expected At $2.60; Hilton Capital Management Trimmed By $17.79 Million Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holding

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) stake by 99.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 988,188 shares as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 8,241 shares with $150,000 value, down from 996,429 last quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. now has $12.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 7.17 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity

Analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report $2.60 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 19.00% from last quarter's $3.21 EPS. SAM's profit would be $31.47 million giving it 32.69 P/E if the $2.60 EPS is correct. After having $2.34 EPS previously, The Boston Beer Company, Inc.'s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.23% or $15.03 during the last trading session, reaching $340.02. About 173,106 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Looking At The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Boston Beer -3% after Jefferies downgrade – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: "Boston Beer's Hard Seltzer Is Experiencing Potent Sales Growth – Motley Fool" on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Why Nordstrom, Chesapeake Energy, and Boston Beer Slumped Today – Motley Fool" published on September 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com's news article titled: "Hard Seltzer Tailwinds Could Help One Beer Stock – Schaeffers Research" with publication date: September 23, 2019.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. The Company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It has a 35.95 P/E ratio. The firm sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams and the Sam Adams brands; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 13 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand; and 4 hard seltzer beverages under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name, as well as approximately 40 beers under A&S Brewing trade name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold The Boston Beer Company, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.03% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 6,349 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited accumulated 264,801 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0% or 94,499 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested in 107,977 shares. Btim reported 35,786 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 29,392 shares. Creative Planning invested in 915 shares or 0% of the stock. Coatue Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,243 shares stake. James Inv Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 280 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 24,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 69,210 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Grimes & has invested 0.03% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 979 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boston Beer has $46000 highest and $32000 lowest target. $361.25’s average target is 6.24% above currents $340.02 stock price. Boston Beer had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 7. Jefferies downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $33200 target in Tuesday, September 3 report.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity. LENTZ MICHAEL E bought $4,729 worth of stock or 248 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker reported 75,161 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America reported 745,203 shares. Twin Management owns 283,000 shares. 220,595 were reported by Farmers Com. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 1.25M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.06% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Altavista Wealth Inc accumulated 12,710 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 30,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura accumulated 315,668 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Heitman Real Est Secs Ltd Liability holds 2.03% or 2.54 million shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% stake. Anson Funds Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.51% or 53,500 shares. 730,928 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk. Chilton Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 1.11% or 709,160 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST).

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 8.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.37 per share. HST’s profit will be $248.16 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.85% negative EPS growth.