EPS for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Expected At $1.84; Salem Investment Counselors Lowered Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 25.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,017 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 15,003 shares with $4.22 million value, down from 20,020 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $93.90B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to report $1.84 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $1.76 EPS. T_BNS’s profit would be $2.24B giving it 9.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.70 EPS previously, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s analysts see 8.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.46M shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 48 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Sell” rating by DZ Bank on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 20. UBS maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $19500 target. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,936 shares to 342,185 valued at $16.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 17,690 shares and now owns 160,603 shares. Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) was raised too.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 44.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $82 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 15.16% above currents $69.12 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by IBC. The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) earned “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities on Tuesday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BNS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BNS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $83.99 billion. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 10.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.