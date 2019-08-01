EPS for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Expected At $1.84; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to report $1.84 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $1.76 EPS. T_BNS’s profit would be $2.22 billion giving it 9.62 P/E if the $1.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.70 EPS previously, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s analysts see 8.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 755,941 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COULD MOVE SOME PROCESSES FROM LONDON TO DUBLIN FOLLOWING BREXIT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC

Among 2 analysts covering Constellation Software (TSE:CSU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Constellation Software had 2 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. See Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $1070

14/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

More notable recent Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Constellation Software Inc.’s (TSE:CSU) 76% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Coreworx Announces Acquisition by Vela – PR Newswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Podcast: Jason Donville of Donville Kent Asset Management on Constellation Software Inc (CSU) and Concordia Healthcare Corp (CXR) – Financial Post” with publication date: March 24, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Constellation Software Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 6.77% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has invested 0.03% in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0% invested in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) for 651,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) for 23,588 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 33,693 shares. 2,153 were accumulated by Sei Invs. 2,506 are owned by Ameritas Prtn Inc. Legal & General Group Inc Inc Public Limited Company reported 5,868 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU). Royal Bancorp Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 108,393 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 60,383 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0% or 170,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.01% in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU). Arbiter Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4.52M shares or 3.64% of its portfolio.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $7.47 million activity. 6,826 Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares with value of $26,212 were bought by Levin Ross B. Levinson Sam also bought $1.04M worth of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) on Thursday, June 20. BRICKMAN DAVID R also bought $9,958 worth of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Hornbake E. Rodney bought $50,128. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Falke Jeremy bought $484. HERMAN KIMBERLY bought $39,541 worth of stock. 20,000 shares were bought by Isaac Paul J, worth $79,348 on Thursday, March 7.

The stock increased 3.01% or $37.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1293.5. About 16,264 shares traded. Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customizations of software to various industries in the public and private sector markets primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $27.41 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Public Sector and Private Sector. It has a 71.52 P/E ratio. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity. IBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.