EPS for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Expected At $1.36; Scopia Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Jd Com (JD) Holding

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report $1.36 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. BNS’s profit would be $1.65B giving it 9.62 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 554,610 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 5.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 443,672 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Scopia Capital Management Lp holds 7.21M shares with $217.31 million value, down from 7.65M last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $45.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 8.96 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $63.67 billion. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 10.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84M for 135.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.