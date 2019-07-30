EPS for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Expected At $1.36; CCL INDS CL B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (CCDBF) Shorts Raised By 3.76%

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report $1.36 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. BNS’s profit would be $1.64 billion giving it 9.82 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 311,178 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction

CCL INDS INC CL B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had an increase of 3.76% in short interest. CCDBF’s SI was 704,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.76% from 678,600 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1760 days are for CCL INDS INC CL B CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)’s short sellers to cover CCDBF’s short positions. It closed at $51.29 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $64.52 billion. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

CCL Industries Inc., a specialty packaging company, makes and sells labels, containers, and consumer printable media products. The company has market cap of $8.88 billion. It operates through Label, Avery, Checkpoint, and Container divisions. It has a 23.36 P/E ratio. The Label segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durables markets.