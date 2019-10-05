EPS for The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Expected At $0.99; Ageagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shorts Up By 35.33%

Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report $0.99 EPS on October, 16 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 6.60% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. BK’s profit would be $934.57M giving it 10.77 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s analysts see -1.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 10.21 million shares traded or 113.97% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 12/03/2018 – 62BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 64GC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sheryl Linck as a Senior Wealth Director; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Thomas Moran as Senior Wealth Manager, Fiduciary Specialist in Menlo Park, CA; 18/04/2018 – 63TX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net Interest Revenue $919M; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase(s); 04/04/2018 – 37PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 49OI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 90SK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) had an increase of 35.33% in short interest. UAVS’s SI was 162,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 35.33% from 120,000 shares previously. With 323,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s short sellers to cover UAVS’s short positions. The SI to Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc’s float is 4.47%. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.0041 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3398. About 116,395 shares traded. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) has declined 85.20% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.20% the S&P500. Some Historical UAVS News: 01/05/2018 – AgEagle Expands Product Offering to Support Advanced Data Collection Sensors; 25/04/2018 AgEagle Aerial Systems Provides Corporate Update on Strategy & Initiatives

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank of New York Mellon has $53 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46’s average target is 7.91% above currents $42.63 stock price. Bank of New York Mellon had 17 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. On Tuesday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BK in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. Wood upgraded the shares of BK in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides financial services and products to institutions, firms, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Investment Services. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers investment management; trust and custody; foreign exchange; fund administration; global collateral services; securities lending; depositary receipts; corporate trust; global payment/cash management; banking services; and clearing services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 71 investors sold The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares while 316 reduced holdings.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. The company has market cap of $5.51 million. The Company’s products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. It currently has negative earnings.