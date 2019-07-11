EPS for The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Expected At $0.96; Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report $0.96 EPS on July, 17 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 6.80% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. BK’s profit would be $911.60M giving it 11.21 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s analysts see 2.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 3.62 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – 78ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY SAYS ETF ACQUISITIONS ARE NOT THE RIGHT PATH FOR COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Cap for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 23/03/2018 – 47HZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/05/2018 – 43BK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 26/04/2018 – 14SB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 28 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 28 decreased and sold stakes in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 10.18 million shares, down from 11.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 7.

Among 4 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the shares of BK in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides financial services and products to institutions, firms, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.87 billion. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Investment Services. It has a 11.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers investment management; trust and custody; foreign exchange; fund administration; global collateral services; securities lending; depositary receipts; corporate trust; global payment/cash management; banking services; and clearing services.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 129,421 shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) has declined 8.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.45% the S&P500.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 5.7% of its portfolio in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund for 3.49 million shares.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $486.72 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.