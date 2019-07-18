EPS for The AES (AES) Expected At $0.29; Flight Safety Technologies (FLT) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Analysts expect The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 16.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. AES’s profit would be $192.53M giving it 15.04 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, The AES Corporation’s analysts see 3.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 1.72M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures

Flight Safety Technologies Inc (FLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 183 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 175 reduced and sold their stakes in Flight Safety Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 78.66 million shares, down from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flight Safety Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 152 Increased: 114 New Position: 69.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $24.97 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 32.64 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

12 West Capital Management Lp holds 9.7% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for 482,338 shares. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owns 54,000 shares or 7.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 6.81% invested in the company for 157,301 shares. The New York-based Palestra Capital Management Llc has invested 6.08% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.43 million shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.43 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. The company has market cap of $11.59 billion. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user clients in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AES in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Macquarie Research.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity. 2.58M The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares with value of $41.58M were bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W.