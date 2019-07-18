EPS for TFS Financial (TFSL) Expected At $0.08; Mount Lucas Management LP Lowered By $9.07 Million Its Macy’s (M) Position

Analysts expect TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. TFSL’s profit would be $22.40M giving it 57.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, TFS Financial Corporation’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 314,475 shares traded or 86.48% up from the average. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 14.32% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased Macy's Inc (M) stake by 55.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mount Lucas Management Lp analyzed 377,921 shares as Macy's Inc (M)'s stock declined 14.03%. The Mount Lucas Management Lp holds 305,026 shares with $7.33 million value, down from 682,947 last quarter. Macy's Inc now has $6.65B valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 7.03M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shareholders Received A Total Return Of 49% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "If You Had Bought TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 21% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance" published on April 28, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold TFS Financial Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co invested in 1.10M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Northern Tru reported 347,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Renaissance Ltd Company reported 0.1% stake. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 2.56 million shares. 102,100 are owned by Swiss Financial Bank. Us Bancorp De holds 4,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.03% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Citadel Advisors Ltd Company owns 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 148,320 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 186,083 shares. Raymond James & has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 17,750 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,652 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stevens Management L P holds 0.01% or 15,651 shares in its portfolio. Vision Capital has 119,867 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. It has a 62.97 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.08 million for 11.70 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought Macy's (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019