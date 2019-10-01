EPS for Textron Inc. (TXT) Expected At $0.86; Energy Income Partners Has Raised Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $0.86 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 40.98% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. TXT’s profit would be $197.91M giving it 14.23 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Textron Inc.’s analysts see -7.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 1.54M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Textron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS TO BE USED TO FUND ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO OFFSET EARNINGS IMPACT RELATED TO SALE; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Textron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.72 PER SHARE; SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS FOR $810 MILLION

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 245.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc acquired 254,186 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 357,917 shares with $31.58M value, up from 103,731 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $69.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $95.86. About 2.25 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is -2.20% below currents $95.86 stock price. Duke Energy had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 25 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 9. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Thursday, August 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8800 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.47% or 39,859 shares. First Natl Tru has 0.16% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 19,631 shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Korea Inv reported 174,760 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.26% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 555,752 shares. 161,095 were reported by Bb&T Corp. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bokf Na has invested 0.23% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Horizon Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 10,224 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp holds 879,168 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Coastline has 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,905 shares. 5,432 are owned by Dodge & Cox. Cibc Mkts Corporation accumulated 141,422 shares. 7,239 were reported by Hodges Cap.

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 80,726 shares to 214,363 valued at $29.46M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) stake by 21,934 shares and now owns 280,798 shares. Eversource Energy was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold Textron Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 183.29 million shares or 3.46% less from 189.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 40 shares. 7,623 were accumulated by Yhb Advsr Inc. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.36% or 398,211 shares. Pension Service stated it has 337,547 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hartford Communications has 0.05% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,840 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 224,958 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 1,460 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 26,594 were reported by Twin Tree Limited Partnership. Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 4,464 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 391,123 shares. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd invested in 259,730 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).