EPS for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Expected At $0.47; Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report $0.47 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 17.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. TXRH’s profit would be $32.70M giving it 27.53 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s analysts see -25.40% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 593,080 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH)

Among 4 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy has $8 highest and $400 lowest target. $5.88’s average target is 21.24% above currents $4.85 stock price. Diplomat Pharmacy had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Market Perform” rating. See Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell New Target: $4.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $5.5000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral New Target: $6 Initiates Coverage On

02/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10 New Target: $8 Maintain

More notable recent Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 662,526 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 15/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.: Brian Griffin Appointed CEO, Chairman of the Board; 07/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT – ATUL KAVTHEKAR, CFO OF DIPLOMAT, WILL TEMPORARILY ASSUME ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF CEO UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO IS EFFECTIVE; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $1,342 MLN, COMPARED TO $1,079 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 27/03/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy in Final Stages of CEO Search Process; 01/05/2018 – Diplomat to Participate in 43rd Annual Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin As Chief Executive Officer And Chairman Of The Board; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q REV. $1.34B, EST. $1.28B

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $367.78 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 62.88 million shares or 7.80% more from 58.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 42,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 38,541 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 119,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 50,937 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Company has 0.01% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 78,658 shares. Matarin Management Ltd Co has 701,445 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 88,802 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication stated it has 1.45M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc invested in 0% or 455,405 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 173,813 shares. 306,792 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates full-service casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. The firm operates and franchises its restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse name. It has a 24.07 P/E ratio. It also operates sports restaurants under the Bubba??s 33 name.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Roadhouse Is Finally Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Texas Roadhouse’s (NASDAQ:TXRH) 147% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold Texas Roadhouse, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,435 are owned by Etrade Cap Ltd Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 22,965 shares. 13,237 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 37 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Coldstream Mgmt reported 4,047 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 0.05% or 5,904 shares in its portfolio. 16,417 were accumulated by Brinker Capital. Adirondack invested in 0% or 30 shares. Comerica Bancorporation owns 31,231 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,797 shares. 59,317 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Limited Com. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0% or 6,317 shares. Ranger Mngmt Lp owns 44 shares. 9,368 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity. 18,900 shares were bought by ZARLEY JAMES R, worth $992,439 on Wednesday, May 1.