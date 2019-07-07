EPS for Texas Instruments (TXN) Expected At $1.21; Rimini Street (RMNI) Sellers Decreased By 3.21% Their Shorts

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) had a decrease of 3.21% in short interest. RMNI’s SI was 428,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.21% from 442,800 shares previously. With 22,400 avg volume, 19 days are for Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s short sellers to cover RMNI’s short positions. The SI to Rimini Street Inc’s float is 3.29%. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 49,053 shares traded. Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has declined 24.96% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RMNI News: 23/04/2018 – SIFLEX Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Application; 20/03/2018 – Rimini Street Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting Date and Time; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 24/04/2018 – Rimini Street Launches New Solutions that Further Extend the Life and Value of Enterprise Software as a Foundation for Innovation; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 15/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC RMNI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Rimini Street Launches New Solutions that Further Extend the Life and Value of Enterprise Software as a Foundation for; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 06/03/2018 Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 09/04/2018 – Rimini Street Appoints New South Korea Country Manager

Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report $1.21 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 11.68% from last quarter’s $1.37 EPS. TXN’s profit would be $1.14 billion giving it 23.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s analysts see -0.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The company has market cap of $342.52 million. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Advisors invested in 0.65% or 32,414 shares. Westwood Management Il holds 1.26% or 87,400 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Argent Tru Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,303 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,296 shares. Benin Management has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 3,239 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 46,894 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 10,302 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 3,182 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 162,288 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 83,793 shares. Finemark Comml Bank holds 0.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 77,260 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.64% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Shares for $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A on Tuesday, January 29. Barker Ellen sold $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $785,791 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H. $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Whitaker Darla H. On Thursday, January 31 the insider TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392. Van Haren Julie had sold 15,798 shares worth $1.60 million on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $2.34M were sold by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.67 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 21.01 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.