EPS for Texas Instruments (TXN) Expected At $1.21; Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holding

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 7.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,280 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 541,720 shares with $66.73M value, down from 584,000 last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $239.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL

Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report $1.21 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 11.68% from last quarter’s $1.37 EPS. TXN’s profit would be $1.14 billion giving it 24.45 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s analysts see -0.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First has invested 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ashmore Wealth Lc owns 350,588 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,041 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 2,696 shares. 64,591 are held by Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Com. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 898,194 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 309,979 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.36% or 22.04 million shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co, a Texas-based fund reported 2.85M shares. State Street holds 0.33% or 39.44M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.43 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.2% or 852,019 shares in its portfolio.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $111.08 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 21.48 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 30. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. Kozanian Hagop H also sold $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by CARP DANIEL A. $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31. Van Haren Julie sold $402,732 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 was sold by Barker Ellen. $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Flessner Kyle M on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Counsel Adv reported 49,689 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 11,094 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0.58% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Benedict Advsrs has 1.49% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 2.22M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth reported 0.64% stake. Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc invested 0.8% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc invested in 112,408 shares. 11,175 are owned by First City Cap Management. Halsey Associates Ct invested in 0.15% or 7,628 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 66,531 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Natl Services Inc Wi owns 1.68% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,453 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 23,125 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Lathrop Invest Management Corp owns 3,331 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NPPXF) stake by 25,200 shares to 82,730 valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Archer (NYSE:ADM) stake by 25,995 shares and now owns 122,978 shares. Engie (GDSZF) was raised too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. Shares for $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L. The insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950.

