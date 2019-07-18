EPS for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Expected At $0.55; Cognex (CGNX) Sellers Increased By 9.07% Their Shorts

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) had an increase of 9.07% in short interest. CGNX’s SI was 10.53M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.07% from 9.66M shares previously. With 1.65 million avg volume, 6 days are for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s short sellers to cover CGNX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 245,494 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX)

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 26.67% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. TEVA’s profit would be $590.64 million giving it 3.59 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s analysts see -3.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 4.94M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT LABOR FEDERATION WARNS IT MAY TAKE ACTION; 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: TEVA HALO EM TRIAL RESULTS REPORTED EARLIER; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CEO KARE SCHULTZ BEGINS REMARKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – The debt-ridden company is counting on the drug – fremanezumab – along with Huntington’s treatment Austedo, to help it return to growth; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2018 VIEW; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.65

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva down 5% premarket on Morgan Stanley downgrade on opioid litigation risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades Teva, Endo On Drug Pricing And Litigation Concerns – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Teva Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mesoblast, and New Gold Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 22 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 3 to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Tuesday, May 28 to “Neutral”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 3.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.47 billion. It operates through two divisions, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. It currently has negative earnings. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Cognex Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 362,834 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co invested in 300,927 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Country Commercial Bank holds 73 shares. Copeland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 143,421 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management has 38,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Joho Limited Liability Co has 1.91 million shares for 16.39% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Llp owns 6,888 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 211,216 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Synovus Fin owns 1,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street owns 5.37 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 92,904 shares. Shine Advisory Inc invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.30 billion. The firm offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. It has a 34.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits.