EPS for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) Expected At $0.49; Dodge & Cox Increased Its Apache (APA) Holding

Dodge & Cox increased Apache Corp (APA) stake by 5.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 2.96M shares as Apache Corp (APA)’s stock declined 3.44%. The Dodge & Cox holds 55.35 million shares with $1.92 billion value, up from 52.38M last quarter. Apache Corp now has $10.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 7.95M shares traded or 87.54% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 12/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Fresh from bankruptcy, driller Fieldwood hungry for U.S. offshore output

Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. TBNK’s profit would be $4.72 million giving it 15.27 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s analysts see -30.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 3,365 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Among 9 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Apache had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Dodge & Cox decreased Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 1.80M shares to 9.14 million valued at $80.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,700 shares and now owns 43,310 shares. Nutrien Ltd was reduced too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $147,247 activity. $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares were bought by Meyer William Mark. Ellis Juliet S bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $288.49 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 13.48 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.