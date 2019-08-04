EPS for TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Expected At $-0.06; Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Analysts expect TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, TerraForm Power, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 654,373 shares traded. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 54.72% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 08/03/2018 TERRAFORM POWER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $99M, EST. $95.7M; 08/03/2018 – REFILE-TERRAFORM POWER INC – REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $136 MLN VS $135 MLN – SEC FILING (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘MLN’); 01/05/2018 – TERP 1Q EPS 20C EX-IMPACT OF OUTAGES RELATED TO RALEIGH; 07/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – NET LOSS FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, WAS $141 MLN VS NET LOSS OF $135 MLN; 08/03/2018 – TerraForm Power FY17 Loss/Shr $1.65; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM SEEKING LONG-TERM CONTRACTS TO BACK WIND REPOWERINGS; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – NET LOSS PER SHARE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $1.02; 11/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 21/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Reports Receipt of Nasdaq Letter

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 14 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 15 sold and decreased positions in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 3.04 million shares, down from 3.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 39,615 shares traded. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund for 57,000 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc. owns 42,406 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 309,027 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 502,279 shares.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $136.36 million. It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.

Among 5 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. TerraForm Power had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14 target in Monday, March 18 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.