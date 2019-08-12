EPS for Terra Firma Capital (TII) Expected At $0.01; Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Analysts expect Terra Firma Capital Corporation (CVE:TII) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 21.V_TII’s profit would be $578,985 giving it 16.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Terra Firma Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 38.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altimeter Capital Management Lp acquired 140,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Altimeter Capital Management Lp holds 500,000 shares with $58.97 million value, up from 360,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes

Terra Firma Capital Corporation, a real estate finance company, provides debt and equity solutions to the real estate industry primarily in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $37.63 million. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development and construction projects. It has a 18.06 P/E ratio. The firm provides land loans, term mortgages, and mezzanine/subordinated debt financing.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased Mongodb Inc stake by 109,484 shares to 140,000 valued at $20.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 8,000 shares. Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.13% above currents $137.71 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22.