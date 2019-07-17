EPS for Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Expected At $1.10; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Last Week

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report $1.10 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.82 EPS change or 42.71% from last quarter’s $1.92 EPS. TEN’s profit would be $89.01M giving it 2.19 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Tenneco Inc.’s analysts see 111.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 1.17 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 10/04/2018 – Carl Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul to Automotive Supplier Tenneco; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Tenneco’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 10/04/2018 – Chris Sweeney: #BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire @FederalMogulLLC for $5.4 billion, plans to split into two companies, story per…; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Federal-Mogul Rtngs On CW/Pos; Sale Pending To Tenneco; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO-PUT IN PLACE COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING TO FUND DEAL THAT WILL REPLACE EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES,SOME SENIOR FACILITIES AT FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL

Among 2 analysts covering Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Solar Senior Capital Ltd had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. Maxim Group maintained Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. See Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tenneco Inc (TEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Tenneco Popped More Than 10% Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tenneco Stock Has Plummeted 60% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenneco: Maximum Pessimism Leads To Huge Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series C and Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $778.43 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And holds 11,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Limited holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt invested in 22,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Corp holds 45,044 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 20,913 shares. Panagora Asset has 0.02% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 186,386 shares. Regions Finance Corp stated it has 10 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp invested 0.02% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Lyrical Asset Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 2.56 million shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,235 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com owns 223,823 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 14,472 shares in its portfolio. 1,110 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 26,443 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 11,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: OZK, MRVL, LSI, MNR, SUNS – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Solar Senior Capital declares $0.1175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Telenav Inc (TNAV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 10.34% less from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 2,441 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc owns 12,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 3,026 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) or 11,665 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 1 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 0.08% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) or 6,300 shares. 31,971 are held by Rmb Capital Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 798,823 shares. 14,100 were reported by Axa. West Family Invs invested in 2.13% or 495,609 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.83% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 277,503 shares. Menlo Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 15,925 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 23,365 shares traded. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has declined 1.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500.