EPS for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Expected At $-0.24; Harber Asset Management Cut Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position By $10.08 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 67.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc analyzed 103,900 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)'s stock declined 1.52%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 50,279 shares with $4.91 million value, down from 154,179 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $30.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.5. About 906,693 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $-0.24 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.28 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 4.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 156,986 shares traded. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has declined 15.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.68% the S&P500.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The Company’s enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58M for 16.74 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111.14’s average target is 2.43% above currents $108.5 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 12 to “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9.