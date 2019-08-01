EPS for TELUS (T) Expected At $0.71; Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Sentiment Is 1.72

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 124 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 72 decreased and sold their positions in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The funds in our database now have: 56.00 million shares, down from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 58 Increased: 86 New Position: 38.

Analysts expect TELUS Corporation (TSE:T) to report $0.71 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.43% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. T_T’s profit would be $426.70 million giving it 16.70 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, TELUS Corporation’s analysts see -5.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 1.04 million shares traded or 6.63% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (TSE:T) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Among 5 analysts covering TELUS Corporation (TSE:T), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TELUS Corporation had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained TELUS Corporation (TSE:T) rating on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $55 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained TELUS Corporation (TSE:T) rating on Friday, February 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $52 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Canaccord Genuity.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $28.51 billion. It operates through Wireless and Wireline divisions. It has a 17.57 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s telecommunications services and products comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. It has a 23.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for 50,100 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc owns 20,087 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Co. Llc has 1.23% invested in the company for 59,100 shares. The California-based Valueact Holdings L.P. has invested 0.64% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 495,790 shares.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on August, 2 after the close. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HE’s profit will be $47.93M for 25.45 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

