EPS for TELUS (T) Expected At $0.71; Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Analysts expect TELUS Corporation (TSE:T) to report $0.71 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.43% from last quarter's $0.7 EPS. T_T's profit would be $424.45M giving it 17.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, TELUS Corporation's analysts see -5.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 906,657 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (TSE:T) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.50, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 3 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 2 sold and reduced holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC. The investment professionals in our database now own: 853,148 shares, down from 900,750 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Delphi Automotive PLC in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.01 million activity.

Analysts await Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 49.61% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.29 per share. DLPH’s profit will be $57.17 million for 6.42 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Delphi Technologies PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.99% negative EPS growth.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 5.36 P/E ratio.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Delphi Technologies PLC for 718,556 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc owns 34,816 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in the company for 50,303 shares. The France-based Capital Fund Management S.A. has invested 0% in the stock. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 43,035 shares.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $29.23 billion. It operates through Wireless and Wireline divisions. It has a 18.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s telecommunications services and products comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions.

Among 5 analysts covering TELUS Corporation (TSE:T), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TELUS Corporation had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Friday, February 15 report. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of TELUS Corporation (TSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley.