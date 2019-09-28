EPS for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Expected At $0.23; Alector (ALEC) SI Increased By 8.53%

Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report $0.23 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 42.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. TDS’s profit would be $26.33 million giving it 27.67 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -17.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 499,602 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) had an increase of 8.53% in short interest. ALEC’s SI was 3.60M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.53% from 3.32M shares previously. With 146,000 avg volume, 25 days are for Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s short sellers to cover ALEC’s short positions. The SI to Alector Inc’s float is 8.66%. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 443,671 shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The Company’s products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It currently has negative earnings. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 87,508 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 410,201 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) or 3,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 2.66M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Systematic Fin L P accumulated 56,652 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 13,200 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 235,957 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of has 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 38,025 shares. The Colorado-based Centurylink Investment Management has invested 0.38% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). 8,727 were accumulated by Jane Street Gp Ltd. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 18,868 shares. Gabelli And Commerce Advisers Inc holds 19,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 401,238 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The firm offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It has a 19.22 P/E ratio. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,400 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $124,400 was made by Oosterman Wade on Monday, August 19.