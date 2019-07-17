EPS for Telenav, Inc. (TNAV) Expected At $-0.18; Gogo (GOGO)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Analysts expect Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 69.49% from last quarter’s $-0.59 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Telenav, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 243,575 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 37.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M

Gogo Inc (GOGO) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 47 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 40 reduced and sold equity positions in Gogo Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 47.39 million shares, down from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gogo Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 31 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Telenav, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 26,223 shares. Legal & General Plc owns 5,159 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 139,576 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ariel Investments Ltd Company holds 2.57 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 447,281 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 6,545 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund L P has 1.27 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 124,952 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 367,985 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Ameriprise Inc invested in 14,125 shares. Nokomis Capital Limited Liability Co reported 4.79M shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV).

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location platform services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $413.07 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. Nokomis Capital – L.L.C. also bought $229,228 worth of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 25.53% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.95% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 275,891 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 6.29% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. for 6.77 million shares. Elk Creek Partners Llc owns 3.76 million shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Midwest Bank Trust Division has 0.84% invested in the company for 1.37 million shares. The New York-based Valinor Management L.P. has invested 0.76% in the stock. S. Muoio & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 181,751 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity.