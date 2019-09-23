EPS for TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Expected At $0.21; Newlink Genetics (NLNK) Shorts Down By 4.42%

Analysts expect TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 56.25% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. VIV’s profit would be $334.37M giving it 15.48 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A.’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. It closed at $13 lastly. It is up 34.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical VIV News: 25/04/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND – EVA CASTILLO SANZ, TO RESIGN FROM HER OFFICE AS CHAIRPERSON OF SUPERVISORY BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 08/03/2018 – Telefonica Deutschland Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 09/04/2018 – Telefonica Deploys ASSIA’s CloudCheck® Wi-Fi Solution; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 12/03/2018 – TELEFONICA BRASIL CEO NAVARRO SAYS CAN CONTINUE WITH SIMILAR SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION AS COMPANY HAS LOW LEVERAGE; 03/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND NAMES ABASOLO CHAIRPERSON SPVY BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Telefonica at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Telefonica Brasil 1Q EBITDA BRL3.77B; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 03/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE SAYS REITERATES ITS COMMITMENT TO DIVIDEND GROWTH OVER THREE CONSECUTIVE YEARS

Telef??nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate clients in Brazil. The company has market cap of $20.70 billion. The Company’s fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. It has a 9.31 P/E ratio. The firm also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $67.91 million. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer ; and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

