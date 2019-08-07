EPS for Tecsys Inc. (TCS) Expected At $0.05; Workiva Inc. (WK) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Workiva Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) rating on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $50 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) latest ratings:

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $28 Maintain

Analysts expect Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to report $0.05 EPS on September, 5.T_TCS’s profit would be $654,119 giving it 63.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Tecsys Inc.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. It closed at $12.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TCS News: 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $0.27 TO $0.37 AND ADJ EPS OF $0.35 TO $0.45; 16/03/2018 Container Store Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – ISSUES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF FLAT TO UP 1%; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 23C; 05/04/2018 – CPSC: MIZCO SOLD RECALLED CHARGING STATIONS AT CONTAINER STORE; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY EPS 27c-EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC TCS.N FY SHR VIEW $0.42, REV VIEW $884.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q EPS 18C; 21/04/2018 – DJ The Container Store Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCS)

TECSYS Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $164.84 million. The firm offers EliteSeries, an enterprise supply chain platform comprising warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and analytics solutions; and EliteSeries Warehouse Management Systems for IBM System i that is designed to manage various activities in the warehouse, such as receiving, putaway, cross docking, replenishment, order planning, load building, pallet building, picking, packing, kitting, shipping, cycle counting, returns management, quality control, freight management, labour management, and warehouse planning. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Logi-D iD-SUITE of solutions, which include inventory management, clinical traceability, cost capture, and patient charging capabilities for reduce operating costs and enhancing revenue capture in hospitals and healthcare organizations; PointForce Enterprise, a multi-company, multi-currency, and multi-warehouse application for wholesalers, importers, and distributors who sell to retailers; and Streamline, a suite of software for the industrial vertical distribution sector comprising sales order management, inventory management, customer service inquiry, job costing, financials, price book integration, e-commerce, and executive management applications.

More notable recent Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:TCS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) CEO Melissa Reiff on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The Container Store wants to give your closet a makeover – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Workiva (NYSE:WK) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “workiva Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workiva, Inc. (WK) CEO Martin Vanderploeg on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Workiva Stock Climbed 61.9% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Workiva, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and activities markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.