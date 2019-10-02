EPS for Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Expected At $0.20; CARDIOL THERAPEUTICS COMMON SHARES C (CRTPF) Shorts Lowered By 92.31%

CARDIOL THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) had a decrease of 92.31% in short interest. CRTPF’s SI was 100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 92.31% from 1,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 10,635 shares traded. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report $0.20 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. TGLS’s profit would be $8.97M giving it 9.48 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Tecnoglass Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 95,108 shares traded or 63.61% up from the average. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 18.11% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 08/03/2018 TECNOGLASS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Short-Interest Ratio Rises 123% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q EPS 30c; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES REVENUES TO GROW TO A RANGE OF $345.0 TO $365.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 30/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – BOARD AUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER CO’S $210 MLN 8.2% SENIOR UNSECURED 5-YEAR NOTES TO ITS UNIT – SEC FILING

Since May 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $22,515 activity. $11,430 worth of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was sold by Byorum Martha L on Tuesday, May 28.

Among 2 analysts covering Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tecnoglass has $10 highest and $900 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is 25.33% above currents $7.58 stock price. Tecnoglass had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 2.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 5 investors sold Tecnoglass Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.34 million shares or 14.08% more from 4.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 55,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 76,570 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Petrus Lta reported 0.03% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Polaris Cap Limited Liability Company owns 509,900 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 740,547 were reported by Rutabaga Cap Lc Ma. Tower Limited Co (Trc) owns 902 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Century has 0.01% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 33,415 shares. Mirae Asset Invests reported 0.01% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Renaissance Tech stated it has 143,121 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Natl Invest Wi reported 104,936 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 928 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc holds 479,929 shares.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company has market cap of $340.03 million. The firm offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It has a 18.09 P/E ratio. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products.

More notable recent Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tecnoglass: A Story Of Growth And Dilution – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Tecnoglass Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tecnoglass – Capital Appreciation Expected With Income While You Wait – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tecnoglass (TGLS) Announces Carlos Alfredo Cure Cure to Board, Replacing Samuel R. Azout Following Resignation – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.