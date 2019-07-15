EPS for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Expected At $0.67; 3G Capital Partners LP Cut Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 1.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.78%. The 3G Capital Partners Lp holds 1.08M shares with $74.03M value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $17.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 183,056 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS

Analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to report $0.67 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 22.99% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. TECK’s profit would be $377.46 million giving it 8.09 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Teck Resources Limited’s analysts see -9.46% EPS growth. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. It is down 25.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TECK News: 04/04/2018 – TECK BUYS 13.5% QBSA STAKE VIA PURCHASE OF PRIVATE CHILEAN CO; 24/04/2018 – TECK RESOURCES LTD- QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS WAS $1.32 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Teck Re; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 09/03/2018 – TECK CONFIRMS RESTART OF COAL DRYER AT ELKVIEW OPS; 03/04/2018 – HIAP TECK VENTURE BHD HTVE.KL – ENTERED INTO AN EQUITY AND DEBT TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH JIANLONG FOR DISPOSAL FOR RMB 225.6 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory; 09/03/2018 – Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Update; 04/04/2018 – TECK RESOURCES – ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL 13.5% INTEREST IN COMPAÑÍA MINERA TECK QUEBRADA BLANCA S.A. BRINGS CO’S INTEREST IN QBSA TO 90%; 26/03/2018 – APEX EQUITY HOLDINGS BHD APES.KL – LIM TECK SENG RESIGNS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 77.85 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 2,700 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 3G Partners Ltd Partnership invested 8.26% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Citadel Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Essex Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 45,034 shares. Alps owns 107,690 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 6,823 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 16 shares. Roosevelt Inv owns 10,284 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 666,140 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T Llc stated it has 3,999 shares. Paloma Management owns 20,375 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.93% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Morgan Stanley invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pnc Ser Grp Inc Incorporated holds 6,962 shares.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $12.21 billion. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It has a 4.86 P/E ratio. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers.