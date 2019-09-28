EPS for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Expected At $1.30; Proshare Advisors Has Raised Walmart (WMT) Holding By $2.56 Million

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $1.35 EPS. TEL’s profit would be $436.72 million giving it 17.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 616,819 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit

Proshare Advisors Llc increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 2.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc acquired 23,245 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 1.12M shares with $124.16 million value, up from 1.10 million last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $336.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Commits to Reduce Emissions by 50 Million Metric Tons in China; 26/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Massmart to open 20 stores in pan-African expansion -chairman; 12/05/2018 – Walmart says Flipkart could go public in as early as four years – filing; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Purchase Controlling Stake in India’s Flipkart (Video); 21/03/2018 – Island Packet: Walmart talks about surveillance video after alleged Beaufort County abduction attempt; 29/05/2018 – WALMART COMBINES REAL ESTATE AND CENTRAL OPERATIONS IN ONE ROLE; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 07/05/2018 – Walmart said on it would restrict opioid prescriptions to no more than a seven-day supply; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart tops targets, Penney misses

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) stake by 4,011 shares to 65,980 valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 39,095 shares and now owns 587,981 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,704 are held by Mader And Shannon Wealth Mgmt. Regions Financial owns 1.01 million shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. 15 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mngmt. Capital Advisors Ok invested in 0.13% or 23,044 shares. First Washington Corp stated it has 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advsrs has 0.95% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 11,422 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Capital Planning Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Advsrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated owns 110,869 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Amp invested in 0.42% or 696,682 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cognios Lc invested in 38,394 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.34% or 30,983 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 83,971 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores has $13500 highest and $10700 lowest target. $123.50’s average target is 4.26% above currents $118.45 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores had 16 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Monday, June 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by Citigroup. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral”. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart mulls over options for JetBlack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Walmart and Capital One Strike a Deal — Whatâ€™s in It for Each of Them? – International Business Times” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart’s Going After Another Pillar of Amazon’s Business – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $100’s average target is 7.86% above currents $92.71 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, September 23 report.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $13,665 was made by Phelan Daniel J on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TE Connectivity Ltd. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom has 2,737 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Management Lc has 0.18% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 15,463 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 7,056 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Voya Ltd Liability Corp owns 124,762 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1.56M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 15,000 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Piedmont Advsr Inc invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Sol Mngmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 15,305 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. 96,523 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank. First Comml Bank Tru Co Of Newtown has invested 0.25% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Markston International Ltd invested in 70,279 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Aurora Counsel invested in 0.67% or 15,100 shares.